Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total value of $2,070,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BRK-A stock opened at $432,902.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423,854.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421,827.49.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.