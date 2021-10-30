Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total value of $2,070,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRK-A stock opened at $432,902.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423,854.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421,827.49.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

