BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 8.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 186,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,779,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Research analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BEST by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BEST by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BEST by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 447,635 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of BEST by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 742,263 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BEST by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

