Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Issues Earnings Results

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 253,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

