Beyond Finance Price Reaches $0.72 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $126,006.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,468.99 or 0.99690523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.87 or 0.06902178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00023921 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

