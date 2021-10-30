Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $5.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.50 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

