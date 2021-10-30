Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.41 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BIO traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $794.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $771.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

