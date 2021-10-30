Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH stock opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 150.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.80.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

