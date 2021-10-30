BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $32.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $11.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $115.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,672.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,962 shares of company stock worth $11,128,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

