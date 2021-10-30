Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.45 million and $3,104.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000111 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,736,117 coins and its circulating supply is 22,578,952 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

