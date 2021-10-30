Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.70 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $370.45 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023705 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00016352 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

