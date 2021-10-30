BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. 191,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.22 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

