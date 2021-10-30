BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $45.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.22 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.