BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. Solid execution of strategies, outstanding membership, gain in market share and elevated consumer spending trends have been contributing to the overall performance. This evident from second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Notably, the company’s current view for the back half sales trend has improved. Focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. However, management had cautioned about margin pressures from inflation as well as freight costs, along with meaningful investments in labor and incremental COVID related safety and sanitation expenses. The company also expects supply chain and sourcing challenges to continue in the near future.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

