Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $94.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.11. 699,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,938. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.