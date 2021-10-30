BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 554,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bel Fuse worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

