BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,377 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

