BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 419,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 58,728 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $9.40 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $481.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

