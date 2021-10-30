BlackRock Inc. Invests $16.67 Million in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.26% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

