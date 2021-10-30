BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.62% of FS Bancorp worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $263,099. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $283.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

