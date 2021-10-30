Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 124,998 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 1.52% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $246,000.

THMA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

