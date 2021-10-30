Blackstone Inc Buys Shares of 75,000 Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.13% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $9,219,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $921,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $12.74 on Friday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

