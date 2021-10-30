Blackstone Inc Purchases New Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Blackstone Inc owned 1.51% of SportsTek Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTK opened at $9.74 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

