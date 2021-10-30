Blackstone Inc Purchases New Shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,326,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,105,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CNTA opened at $17.20 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

