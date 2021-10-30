Blackstone Inc Sells 983 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Blackstone Inc lowered its position in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $339,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ALTM opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. On average, analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.