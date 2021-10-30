BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0252

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, BLink has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $150,413.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00249612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,005 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

