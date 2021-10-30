Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.
NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
