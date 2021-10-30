Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

