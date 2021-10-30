BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $191.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

