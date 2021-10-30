BMO Capital Markets Raises Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target to C$1.25

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.94.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

