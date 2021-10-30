BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 69.3% in October

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the September 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,970. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

