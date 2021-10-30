BOLT Trading 27.3% Higher This Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. BOLT has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00250326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.