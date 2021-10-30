Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.35 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.