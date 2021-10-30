BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token One Day Volume Reaches $5,650.00 (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market cap of $1.66 million and $5,650.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00244409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00098608 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

