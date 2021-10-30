Bonded Finance Market Cap Tops $10.71 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $232,403.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00242217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00098500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

