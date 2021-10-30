Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,890.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,318,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,635,847.99.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, George Frederick Fink bought 2,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,316.00.

On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,767.80.

On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,550.00.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$230.21 million and a PE ratio of 1.66. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$7.13.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.50.

Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

