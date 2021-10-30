Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Boralex stock opened at C$38.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.51%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

