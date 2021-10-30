Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +~19-20% yr/yr to ~$11.8-11.9%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.99 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.620 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 7,157,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

