BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Shares Up 4.1%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.56. 5,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 20,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.35 million for the quarter. BR Malls Participações had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%.

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

