Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.19 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

