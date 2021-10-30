BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

BSIG traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $29.98. 2,550,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

