Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.400-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.90.

BMY traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 17,066,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,845,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

