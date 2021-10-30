British Land’s (BTLCY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

