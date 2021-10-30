Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,285. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,845. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 36.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

