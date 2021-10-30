Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.26 Million

Analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report $387.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $381.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

LESL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

