Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.14). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

MGNX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

