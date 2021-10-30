Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.57). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

