Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.57. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 576,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,689. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $76.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

