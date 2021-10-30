Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.88 Million

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce $388.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.20 million and the lowest is $372.87 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. 9,193,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 80.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

