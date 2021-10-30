Brokerages Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Announce -$1.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce ($1.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.74). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($6.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($5.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,167 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,416. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

