Brokerages Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.87. 255,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,813. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.72.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

