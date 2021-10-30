Brokerages Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 295,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,147. The firm has a market cap of $245.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.